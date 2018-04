Blaze Dolphins' Premila Hirubalan defending a shot by Sneakers Stingrays' Wong Pei Ying in their Netball Super League (NSL) match yesterday. The Blaze Dolphins top the standings at the halfway mark with five straight wins after winning the clash between the league's top two sides 50-47, watched by 800 spectators at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall. Title holders Mission Mannas are third after thumping Fier Orcas 73-52, while the Magic Marlins were edged out by the SRC Barracudas 52-51.