Air is cool and the route scenic - perfect for ST Run

More than 13,000 runners took to the heart of Singapore yesterday morning for this year's The Straits Times Run in the City, and many crossed the finishing line with hands aloft and smiling faces.

Any concerns that the preceding days of rain would put a damper on the mood proved unnecessary as the weather held and cool temperatures greeted the runners. They were flagged off in waves of blue on Esplanade Drive, with those running 18.45km - a nod to the year ST was founded - the first to start shortly after 5am. The other race categories were 10km and 5km.

To keep the event fresh, the ST Run saw runners finish at the Padang, where the post-race carnival was held. Last year's ST Run had culminated at the F1 Pit Building.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, the guest of honour, flagged off the 5km race while ST editor Warren Fernandez flagged off the first wave of the 10km event, before he joined the crowd to complete the distance himself.

Said Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of the English, Malay and Tamil Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings: "We had a cool morning start, a scenic route through the heart of our lovely city, and I saw many happy faces at the finishing line and the carnival afterwards. We hope to keep this good run going."

