After relegation scare, Foxes are back in top 10

LONDON • Leicester City have climbed into the top half of the English Premier League standings for the first time since September with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Watford yesterday.

With both teams safely in mid-table, the opening exchanges lacked energy until Wilfred Ndidi finished emphatically in the 38th minute, after Watford's defence failed to clear Danny Drinkwater's cross.

Having earlier hit the crossbar, Riyad Mahrez, playing his 100th Premier League match, doubled the advantage by capitalising on more sloppy defending to stab home in the 58th minute.

Marc Albrighton completed the victory with an excellent third goal, finishing off the woodwork after Jamie Vardy's fast break in stoppage time.

According to Opta statistics, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is only the fourth manager to win his first five Premier League home games in charge, after Manuel Pellegrini, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Carlo Ancelotti.

The Foxes, who fell as low as 18th place in February, climbed to ninth after the win with 43 points from 35 games.

