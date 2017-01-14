ActiveSG spreads wings with launch of Outdoor Adventure Club

SINGAPORE - ActiveSG, the national movement for sport and physical activity, has widened its scope in the hopes of encouraging more Singaporeans to pursue an active lifestyle.

On Saturday (Jan 14), it launched the ActiveSG Outdoor Adventure Club, which will offer a wide range of monthly events like orienteering, hiking, night cycling, rock climbing and kayaking when it begins operations in March.

These activities will be free and available to youths, adults and seniors.

Last year, ActiveSG had launched four academies and clubs for mainstream sports like football, athletics, basketball and tennis. The Outdoor Adventure Club was designed to serve a different purpose and also grow ActiveSG's current 1.2 million members.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "The other four clubs were very sport-specific, focused. This one enables us to actually offer a wider variety for people who are not particularly interested in just playing football or just playing tennis.

"(At) the Outdoor Adventure Club, you can engage in cycling … then on another week go out for a kayaking expedition. It's not a specialist programme.

"As we begin to look at programming for all Singaporeans, we recognise that going outdoors, away from your traditional sports facilities is a way to go. We can cater to a wide range of interests, and a wide range of age groups as we begin to develop outdoor activities.

The Outdoor Adventure Club launch was held at Bukit Timah's Green Corridor, where the old railway station is located.

More than 800 participants comprising families and students from 15 schools were present and went through an adventure course and learnt outdoor skills such as orienteering, fire and shelter building.

The Outdoor Adventure Club will complement the Government's National Outdoor Adventure Education Masterplan which was announced in April 2016.

Part of these masterplan include Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) instructing a new campus on Coney Island by 2020.

OBS' executive director Nicholas Conceicao said: "The ActiveSG Outdoor Adventure Club shares with us the same philosophy to use the outdoors and adventure to inculcate in youths values such as confidence, resilience and teamwork.

"The activities organised by the club will provide participants with more opportunities to strengthen their confidence and tenacity through outdoor adventure education, learn to work with one another and forge friendships from different backgrounds through shared common experiences."

For registration and more information, go online at myactivesg.com/academy/outdooradventureclub.