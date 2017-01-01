A new footballing son to emerge

The recent failure of the national football team, and the various developmental squads, shows that it could be years before Singapore football is back on an even keel. But we can hope, can't we, in 2017, for at least one dynamic player to come and bravely light up the game again.

Fandi Ahmad's Uefa Cup goal for Dutch club Groningen against Inter Milan in 1983 and Indra Sahdan's strikes against Manchester United (2001) and Japan (2004) were moments that saw fans celebrate together, regardless of which European club they supported. To us it was a local boy done good, a kid from the heartlands scoring against the superstars of the game.

No Singaporean has made an impact in Europe since Fandi returned from Holland in 1985 and Daniel Bennett's spell with Swindon Town in 2001. Hopefully, a player will make the grade in Europe this year, to earn a contract and a first-team place.

It will be a tough journey. It means ignoring distractions like the nightlife, smoking, alcohol, junk food, homesickness, an aversion to cold weather and embracing virtues like hard work and discipline. But it can be done, just ask Mr You-Know-Who, the Republic's top swimmer.

The stock of the Singaporean footballer has never been lower. It would be nice to see them challenging that view and exiting their comfort zones.