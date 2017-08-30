9-year-old waterskier youngest to bag gold

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Adam Yoong Hanifah, nine, became these SEA Games' youngest gold medallist yesterday, after he bagged his country's fourth waterski gold at the Water Sport Complex.

He scored 3,860 points in the men's individual tricks event to beat Indonesian duo Dimas Ridho Suprihono (3,440 points) and Fabrianto Kadir (3,140 points).

"I'm so happy to win. I gave the best that I could... Thank you for all the support and I will continue to do my best in the future," Adam, whose half-brother is former Formula One driver Alex Yoong, said.

His feat makes him the youngest gold medallist at the KL Games.

His sister Aaliyah, however, remains Malaysia's youngest-ever gold medallist, having won gold at the 2011 Games in Indonesia when she was just eight years old.

Aaliyah, 14, secured two gold medals yesterday in the jumps and tricks events. She also won the women's overall gold on Saturday.

In the jump event, she posted a distance of 32.6m to pip Indonesia's Rossi Amir (30.8m) to the gold while the bronze went to another Indonesian, Nur Alimah Priambodo (27.6m).

"I was not the favourite to win gold for the jump but I did. I'm ecstatic for being able to do the best that I could," she said.

In the tricks, she landed 5,880 points for the gold, beating silver medallist Sabelle Kee of Singapore (3,450 points) while Indonesia's Nur Alimah took the bronze with 3,380 points.

Aaliyah also delivered a silver yesterday in the women's slalom category.

ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE STAR, BERNAMA