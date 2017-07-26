The haze fight: Zero deforestation

Vistas of large green swathes greet the eye from the vantage of a helicopter seat. They testify to zero deforestation across lands owned by Asia Pulp and Paper (APP).
The pulpwood giant today leads efforts to keep its plantations and surrounding forests pristine. Its education drives and on-going research into environmentally safe farming methods are successful enough, that their influence now extends beyond its own 2.6 million hectares — the size of 3.7 million football fields.
People, natural forests and agricultural districts under its care are thriving, a far cry from 2015, when the haze crisis held them in a chokehold.
At the time, smoke eclipsed the islands of Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia, then spread across the region as far as Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. Fires ravaged more than two million hectares of land, and pollution reached hazardous levels of over 1,000 PSI.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
The haze only lifted after about four months of intense firefighting that employed cloud seeding and water bombing. In its place settled a new and urgent resolve to prevent its return.
Policy makers, corporates and local communities were galvanised to action. Their first course of action: confront the annual threat of forest fires during the dry season from July to September.
To clear land for plantations in the quickest and cheapest way, farmers traditionally drained forest peatland and burnt their crop, causing deforestation and igniting a deadly chain reaction.
In 2011, a moratorium lodged by the administration of President Susilo Bambang aimed to reduce emissions from such fires. It bans the issuing of new licences to use land designated as primary forest and peatland.
As at last November, this moratorium extended to an area of over 66 million ha. In May, President Joko Widodo renewed the prohibition a third time, extending its term for another two years.
Reversing the damage
APP, which in 2015 was criticised for contributing to the haze, now spearheads campaigns in education and research. Its aim is to prevent fires altogether, by teaching local communities sustainable farming practices and alternative methods for clearing land for agriculture.
In 2013, it implemented its Forest Conservation Policy, setting a goal of zero deforestation across its supply chain. It would maintain natural forests, committing to clear only plantations that supply its production.
By 2015, it completed assessments of all concessions run by its 38 suppliers, and identified forests of High Conservation Value and High Carbon Stock to determine exactly the size of natural forest to leave intact.
One such example is the Giam Siak Kecil-Bukit Batu Biosphere Reserve, one of APP’s larger protected areas lies near its Perawang Mill in the Riau province.
It is the seventh Indonesian Biosphere Reserve established under the UNESCO Man and Biosphere Programme in 2009 and meets UNESCO’s standards as a reserve that is useful for conservation, research and development and supports sustainable development of local communities.
The 705,271 hectare region, mostly covered by peat swamp forest, is a unique habitat to more than 150 bird species and mammals, as well as over 189 plant species. Of these, 29 plant species and at least nine animals are protected, including the Sumatran tiger, sun bear and two crocodile species — the saltwater crocodile and false gharial.
At its heart is a central Core Area, formed by concessions owned by Sinar Mas Forestry and its partners, connects the Giam Siak Kecil and Bukit Batu wildlife reserves. Not only is it a permanently protected primary forest, but a wildlife corridor for native flora and fauna, which is rich in biodiversity, said Mr Muhammad Syarif Hidayat, the head of Forest Sustainability at Sinar Mas Forestry.
“Previously, it was hard for us to stop outsiders from coming to conduct burning on our land. But five years ago, the government became more strict. Companies have become slightly more compliant,” he said.
“The rehabilitation programme required us to work with the local community and NGOs, costing $15 million Rupiah per hectare to replant degraded forests.”
The broad circumference of the Core Area is the Buffer Zone, which consists of commercial pulpwood plantations managed by Sinar Mas Forestry and its partners. It serves as a sustainable source of pulpwood.
The outermost ring is a Transition Area occupied by commercial palm oil plantations, agricultural cultivations and human settlements of farmers, workers and business operators there.
Mr Hidayat says illegal encroachment remains a threat to the ecosystem: when villagers from other provinces come in to slash -and- burn land, and carry out illegal logging and poaching.
APP works with its security vendor, G4S, beefing up rules to keep out interlopers. Still its continuing mission is to get residents themselves to share the responsibility of protecting the area, instead of leaving it all up to large companies.
In addition to vigilance, APP has adopted other infrastructural solutions to treat highly flammable dry peatlands. Working with local and international peat experts, it built 5,372 perimeter canal blockings in and around its land to increase water levels. The canals function to separate the edges of natural forests from plantations, forming wide buffers that keep peatlands at near-natural water levels. They also help reduce carbon emissions as organic material in dried peatland will oxidise and release carbon dioxide.
The effect: restoring the reserve’s natural beauty, preserving its wildlife and lush greenery, however complex the challenges.
From breeding faster-growing acacia and eucalyptus trees to introducing genetically engineered fungi into plantation ecosystems to combat diseases, research and development informs all aspects of operations at APP plantations and mills.
Moving APP’s research forward at the Perawang plantation is Mr Bambang Herdyantara, 50, a senior researcher in Sinar Mas Forestry’s Research & Development division. At once calm and energetic, the seasoned researcher explained the lab’s process in detail.
As a speaker at many international conferences, he is the ideal choice for the work of addressing the international community — and of course, to explain the nuances of his work: “Our whole process of cloning plants and breeding the best possible trees is known as Plus Tree Selection. It’s a three year-long process from the lab to the nursery, after which the saplings are shipped out to our plantations.”
The complex undertaking is not without its challenges. Mr Herdyantara readily admitted that his team’s current project is proving more difficult than usual.
“Previously, we worked hard to create better acacia trees, which we accomplished,” he said. “Eucalyptus trees are a different issue altogether; they are susceptible to a much wider range of diseases. We lost 20 per cent of our eucalyptus crop to diseases this year.”
Still, that does little to faze him. Instead, his visibly upbeat demeanour inspires confidence.
Seizing the chance to highlight the value of R&D, he pointed out the quick response of his research team, whose processes have rapidly evolved to meet setbacks. When problems proved unrelenting, they found solutions by collaborating with their international peers.
“We are now working together with a number of institutions, such as the Bogor Agricultural University, the Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, and Australian company Gondwana Genomics. External perspectives have revealed new insights, and with the two-way flow of knowledge, everyone learns and benefits.”
He regards Brazil’s standards as an international benchmark for R&D in forestry, as well as most of APP’s facilities. His lab employs several Brazilian experts that specialise in tree breeding, soil nutrition, pests and diseases, genetic analysis and forest development.
An informal arrangement to exchange information with these foreign experts is part of their custom, as is the facilitation of a tree improvement program, along with consultation on a number of subjects, including nutrients, and pest and disease control.
APP has also taken steps forward in the research and technology department.
Mr Herdyantara’s team has committed to a 10-year road map, the precious culmination of their efforts and near-future aspirations. For the next two years, the lab will conduct disease-mapping with Bogor Agricultural University using satellites, remote sensing and even mobile apps. In five years, they aim to have eucalyptus plants that are more disease resistant.
“By the 10-year mark, we want to engineer biological enemies of disease-spreading organisms like fungi into our controlled ecosystems,” he says. “All of this has already been implemented on a small scale in our nurseries, with very tangible results. Moving forward, we hope to implement all of this widely in the field.
“Our R&D has already enabled us to drastically increase the quality and output of pulp and paper, but we’re always striving to do better.”
This article is brought to you by Asia Pulp & Paper.