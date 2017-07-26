The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation

Vistas of large green swathes greet the eye from the vantage of a helicopter seat. They testify to zero deforestation across lands owned by Asia Pulp and Paper (APP).

The pulpwood giant today leads efforts to keep its plantations and surrounding forests pristine. Its education drives and on-going research into environmentally safe farming methods are successful enough, that their influence now extends beyond its own 2.6 million hectares — the size of 3.7 million football fields.

People, natural forests and agricultural districts under its care are thriving, a far cry from 2015, when the haze crisis held them in a chokehold.

At the time, smoke eclipsed the islands of Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia, then spread across the region as far as Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. Fires ravaged more than two million hectares of land, and pollution reached hazardous levels of over 1,000 PSI.

The haze only lifted after about four months of intense firefighting that employed cloud seeding and water bombing. In its place settled a new and urgent resolve to prevent its return.

Policy makers, corporates and local communities were galvanised to action. Their first course of action: confront the annual threat of forest fires during the dry season from July to September.

To clear land for plantations in the quickest and cheapest way, farmers traditionally drained forest peatland and burnt their crop, causing deforestation and igniting a deadly chain reaction.

In 2011, a moratorium lodged by the administration of President Susilo Bambang aimed to reduce emissions from such fires. It bans the issuing of new licences to use land designated as primary forest and peatland.

As at last November, this moratorium extended to an area of over 66 million ha. In May, President Joko Widodo renewed the prohibition a third time, extending its term for another two years.

Reversing the damage

APP, which in 2015 was criticised for contributing to the haze, now spearheads campaigns in education and research. Its aim is to prevent fires altogether, by teaching local communities sustainable farming practices and alternative methods for clearing land for agriculture.

In 2013, it implemented its Forest Conservation Policy, setting a goal of zero deforestation across its supply chain. It would maintain natural forests, committing to clear only plantations that supply its production.

By 2015, it completed assessments of all concessions run by its 38 suppliers, and identified forests of High Conservation Value and High Carbon Stock to determine exactly the size of natural forest to leave intact.

One such example is the Giam Siak Kecil-Bukit Batu Biosphere Reserve, one of APP’s larger protected areas lies near its Perawang Mill in the Riau province.

It is the seventh Indonesian Biosphere Reserve established under the UNESCO Man and Biosphere Programme in 2009 and meets UNESCO’s standards as a reserve that is useful for conservation, research and development and supports sustainable development of local communities.

The 705,271 hectare region, mostly covered by peat swamp forest, is a unique habitat to more than 150 bird species and mammals, as well as over 189 plant species. Of these, 29 plant species and at least nine animals are protected, including the Sumatran tiger, sun bear and two crocodile species — the saltwater crocodile and false gharial.

At its heart is a central Core Area, formed by concessions owned by Sinar Mas Forestry and its partners, connects the Giam Siak Kecil and Bukit Batu wildlife reserves. Not only is it a permanently protected primary forest, but a wildlife corridor for native flora and fauna, which is rich in biodiversity, said Mr Muhammad Syarif Hidayat, the head of Forest Sustainability at Sinar Mas Forestry.

“Previously, it was hard for us to stop outsiders from coming to conduct burning on our land. But five years ago, the government became more strict. Companies have become slightly more compliant,” he said.

“The rehabilitation programme required us to work with the local community and NGOs, costing $15 million Rupiah per hectare to replant degraded forests.”

The broad circumference of the Core Area is the Buffer Zone, which consists of commercial pulpwood plantations managed by Sinar Mas Forestry and its partners. It serves as a sustainable source of pulpwood.

The outermost ring is a Transition Area occupied by commercial palm oil plantations, agricultural cultivations and human settlements of farmers, workers and business operators there.

Mr Hidayat says illegal encroachment remains a threat to the ecosystem: when villagers from other provinces come in to slash -and- burn land, and carry out illegal logging and poaching.

APP works with its security vendor, G4S, beefing up rules to keep out interlopers. Still its continuing mission is to get residents themselves to share the responsibility of protecting the area, instead of leaving it all up to large companies.

In addition to vigilance, APP has adopted other infrastructural solutions to treat highly flammable dry peatlands. Working with local and international peat experts, it built 5,372 perimeter canal blockings in and around its land to increase water levels. The canals function to separate the edges of natural forests from plantations, forming wide buffers that keep peatlands at near-natural water levels. They also help reduce carbon emissions as organic material in dried peatland will oxidise and release carbon dioxide.

The effect: restoring the reserve’s natural beauty, preserving its wildlife and lush greenery, however complex the challenges.

Turning the page on technology