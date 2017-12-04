Yuletide charm along Orchard Road

If you are looking for the perfect night-time backdrop for an Outfit of the Day selfie, there is no better time and place than the festive season right in the heart of town.

From now till Jan 1, let the glittering Christmas light-up at Orchard Road bedazzle you in all its festive finery and silver baubles.

Stretching 2.88km from Plaza Singapura to Tanglin Mall, let this fashionable stretch be your runway to hang out with loved ones and capture happy or even zany moments that would garner more likes on Instagram with #OrchardRdXmas.

Themed Endless Wonder, there are five new set pieces on Orchard Road. Take a walk under enchanting constellations of lights, street side installations and a brilliant display of lighted Christmas orbs.

The Walk of Wonder at Forum The Shopping Mall is easily a crowd favourite as the tunnel is shrouded in fairy lights and reflective fabric — all 20 metres of it.

Other highlights include the Tree of Time in front of Ngee Ann City and The Enchanted Tree in front of Wisma Atria.

Soak in the gorgeous sights and let the sounds of Christmas carols lift your festive spirit as you stroll along the fantastical street of lights from ION Orchard to Ngee Ann City.

The Great Christmas Village

Pamper your family and friends with gifts of love. If you are unsure of what to buy, get inspired and shop to your heart’s content at the Great Christmas Village at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.



Treat yourself to delectable fare at the Great Christmas Market. PHOTO: ORCHARD ROAD BUSINESS ASSOCIATION



From now until Christmas Day, the little piece of retail haven is offering products from more than 20 food and retail brands such as Word Cafe, Starbucks, Toast Box, PAUL, Swiss Butchery and Royal Selangor.

Visitors are in for a treat with the Handsome Burg ($10) from Word Cafe. This is the cafe’s signature rainbow bun burger with a rib-eye minced beef patty.

At PAUL, get the special Christmas item Choux de Noël ($5) that is a choux puff filled with crème pâtissière. Choose from chocolate, strawberry or vanilla.

For a thrilling time, grab tickets at $5 per ride to hop on amusement rides such as The Ocean Ride, The London Train and The Tea Cup with your children.

Pop-up delights

Don’t forget to check out the pop-up stores between Wisma Atria and Mandarin Gallery, which run till Dec 31.

Hailing from SK-II, Casio, Häagen Dazs, Tiffany & Co. Fragrances and House of Shop!, each store presents its own unique touch. Look out for the two duplex pop-up stores by SK-II and Häagen Dazs. There will be interactive art installations at SK-II and a Mochi Crunch Workshop at Häagen Dazs.



House of Shop! in front of ION Orchard. PHOTO: ORCHARD ROAD BUSINESS ASSOCIATION



The pop-up retail store House of Shop! in front of ION Orchard, curated by Fuchsia Creative, offers a taste of futuristic shopping. Some of the brands featured at this pop-up store include 75CL.sg and The 1872 Clipper Tea Co.

For the uninitiated, Fuchsia Creative is known for offering innovative and refreshing retail concepts. The House of Shop! offers a 360-degree wine experience where physical and digital lines are blurred, as well as an innovative retail experience that utilises a multi-sensory gateway to showcase Singapore’s tea flavours.



Preview of the pyrotechnic displays on Nov 24. PHOTO: ORCHARD ROAD BUSINESS ASSOCIATION



Festive fun

On Christmas Eve, unwind at the Christmas Countdown Concert from 8pm at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

Sing along with your carolling “kakis” as local bands, including KINGS and 53A, belt out Christmas classics, and jazz up the evening with Mandarin and English pop hits.

At midnight, a pyrotechnic show will thrill the crowds with colourful, creative displays.

Visit www.orchardroad.org/christmas/info for more information.