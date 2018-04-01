Young professionals turning to foreign-bride agencies

He is tall, clean-cut and lights up a room with his smile.

Yet Bryan (not his real name), a 30-year-old computer engineer, has not had much success in dating.

"It is hard to find time for dates when my work hours are long. Many of my female friends are already attached or have ridiculously high expectations," said the self-confessed workaholic, who graduated with first class honours from a local university. He has tried dating apps previously, but to no avail.

The only son of a manager and a housewife hopes to marry a young Vietnamese woman, with the help of a bride agency. Gone are the days when bride agencies, promoting young virgin brides from China, Indonesia and Vietnam, cater only to older, blue-collar bachelors.

Even with social media and dating apps, agencies say more young, educated Singaporean men - many with degrees and some with PhDs - are looking for foreign brides.

Each month, they see between 10 and 20 men in their late 20s to early 30s - up from one to five monthly requests from this group a decade ago.

These younger men with promising careers are too busy to date but still want a life partner, said Mr Mark Lin, who runs True Love Vietnam Brides Matchmaker. "Some also want to look for pretty girls."

His agency at Orchard Plaza gets requests from civil servants, engineers, lecturers and teachers.

His youngest client is a 25-year-old fresh university graduate.

However, overall client numbers have dropped in the last decade, as dating apps become more popular.

His agency now gets about 30 clients a month, down from around 50 a decade ago.

"Many still come to us because they are looking for something serious and are also afraid of falling prey to love scams online," he said.

The agency has a database of more than 100 Vietnamese women aged 18 to 30. Said Mr Lin: "Both parties must agree to the marriage."

It is tough as some men have high standards, he admitted. "Some think they can get Miss World here."

While some agencies arrange to fly clients overseas, others bring in foreign brides for clients to select on the spot.

These matchmakers can charge up to $8,000 to find them a wife.

When The Sunday Times visited Mr Lin's office last Wednesday, six Vietnamese women in high heels and casual dresses were waiting for potential husbands.

Occasionally, a few middle-aged men would glance in, enter the crammed office and chat with the women, aged between 26 and 29.

If they hit it off, they go on dates to get to know each other better.

Ms Tran Hue Linh had visited Singapore for 10 days last November, but there was no spark between her and the men she was matched with then. "There needs to be chemistry," said the 28-year-old, who is now here for 20 days. "If not, it is difficult to be happy with the person."

Ms Tran, who works in sales, added: "Singaporean men can give us a good life. I don't have many requirements, as long as he takes care of me and has a stable income."

These days, it is the foreign brides who "can be choosy", said Mr Simon Sim, managing director of Mayle Marriage Agency. He added that some women ask more questions than his clients, ranging from their salaries to whether they are living with their parents.

He has also seen more young men asking about Vietnamese and Indonesian-Chinese brides. His agency at Golden Mile Tower gets more than 10 such requests a month.

"Some have not dated before and can be shy around the opposite sex. A few would have their parents come with them," said Mr Sim.

Foreign bride agencies sprung up here in the early 2000s. A handful are still in business, from over 20 such matchmakers a decade ago.

Last year, 4,822 Singaporean men wed non-resident brides, about 14 per cent lower than the peak of 5,611 in 2005. But it is not unusual for foreign brides to walk out of a marriage, said lawyer Gloria James.

She gets about 10 to 15 annulment inquiries a month, up from three to six cases five years ago.

"These men realised something is amiss when their brides kept insisting on getting permanent residency before getting intimate," she said. "They should get to know the brides before marrying."