Young performers fired up with energy at ChildAid rehearsal

For the past two months, the young performers rehearsed in separate groups.

Yesterday, for the first time, they saw how their efforts will link up into an extravaganza to raise funds for less fortunate children.

The 150 young performers came together for a gruelling eight-hour rehearsal for the ChildAid concert.

Now in its 13th year, it involves actors, singers, dancers, musicians and even martial artists between the ages of five and 18.

The show, to be held at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 24 and 25, depicts the story of four children on a quest through various Asian countries, represented by songs from each country.

Titled An Amazing, Awesome Asian Adventure, it is helmed by Cultural Medallion recipient Dick Lee, the concert's creative director.The linked narrative is a departure from previous ChildAid shows which were made up of individual performances.

At Gateway Theatre in Jalan Bukit Merah, Mr Lee applauded their talent and enthusiasm.

He urged them to continue to practise hard over the next few weeks, and to get enough rest and to relax and enjoy the performance.

He also gave his staff some feedback on tweaks for the show, to be worked out over the next few weeks.

One of the performers, School of the Arts student Marcus Chiau, 17, said: "It was great seeing the different parts fitting in together.

"We have worked hard for this, and even the young ones know their scenes really well. It is definitely a show to look forward to."

Mr Warren Fernandez, Straits Times editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, also interacted with performers at the rehearsal. Mr Fernandez said: "The enthusiasm and energy of the kids at today's session were infectious.

"They seem excited to be part of this special concert to help other young children who are not as fortunate as them. So it's great to see them having fun for a good cause."

He added: "I hope many will join us for this event with their families.

"They too will have fun for a worthy cause."

The concert is jointly organised by ST and The Business Times, and benefits ST's School Pocket Money Fund and BT's Budding Artists Fund. The funds give an allowance to children of low-income families and provide financially disadvantaged children opportunities to explore the arts.