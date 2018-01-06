Yoga workshop held as part of events to mark Asean-India ties

SINGAPORE - About 30 students from the Global Indian International School on Saturday (Jan 6) morning tried their hand at Yoga Namaskar, a form of Upa Yoga that activates the joints and muscles.

The yoga session, conducted by the Isha Yoga School, was one of the events held on the sidelines of the Asean-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) conference at the Marina Bay Sand Convention Centre. About 300 people are expected to attend the yoga workshop.

The two-day conference which ends on Sunday (Jan 6), is one of the events held to commemorate 25 years of dialogue partnership between the regional bloc and India.

The theme of the conference, "Ancient Route, New Journey: Disapora in the Dynamic Asean-India Partnership", is meant to highlight the historical links between India and South-east Asia and promote greater cooperation between the two regions.

It is attended by top Singapore and Indian leaders as well as dozens of leading Indian businessmen and about 2,500 participants from across the world.

The government leaders scheduled to be present include Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Bealakrishnan and Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran as well as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

India has one of the world's largest diaspora with more than 25 million people living in such far-flung nations as the United States and Canada, as well as nearby countries like Singapore and Malaysia.