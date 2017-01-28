Year of the Rooster begins with new grandchild for Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - The Year of the Rooster brought with it the gift of a new granddaughter for Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who shared a photo of the wide-eyed infant on his Facebook page on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Dr Balakrishnan, 56, shared the photo of the baby in swaddling cloths in the wee hours of Saturday (Jan 28).

He wrote: "As we gathered for our reunion dinner, we received the wonderful news of our granddaughter's birth - a new life begins, with all the hope and love that she represents."

Dr Balakrishnan told The Straits Times on Saturday that the baby girl was the daughter of his son Mark and daughter-in-law Cheryl Lee.

He said the family has not decided on a name yet for the girl, who was born at 10.05pm on Friday (Jan 27).

Facebook user Pinder Kaur congratulated Dr Balakrishnan on "being blessed with a beautiful sweet granddaughter" and wished him and his family a happy Chinese New Year.

Dr Balakrishnan, a father of four, became a grandfather for the first time on the last day of 2015.

He shared a photo of the boy on Facebook back then, saying: "You only truly understand how much your parents love you when you hold your own child for the first time. Today my daughter and her husband will discover this fact of life."

Dr Balakrishnan previously told The Straits Times that he and his wife had started having children when they were in their 20s and he was glad his daughter did the same.