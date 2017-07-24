Wushu and silat take one stage, in a show of harmony

A wushu group and a silat group performed together on stage at a cultural event in Eunos attended by Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob last night.

Such racial harmony would be hard to imagine in some other countries and should be celebrated, she said at the event organised by People's Association grassroots groups in Workers' Party-run Aljunied GRC.

Madam Halimah did not speak to reporters yesterday, but had said the previous Sunday that she was mulling over whether to contest the September presidential election, which is reserved for Malay candidates.

Last night, Eunos grassroots adviser Chua Eng Leong said to laughter: "We hope that maybe after September, you will drop by once in a while."

The event, held two days after Racial Harmony Day, included a Malay dance performance by pupils from Telok Kurau Primary School, and a fashion show where residents modelled ethnic attire.

In a short speech to the 1,000 residents present, Madam Halimah said racial harmony must never be taken for granted, and that Singaporeans must preserve it.

She encouraged residents to focus on their similarities instead of their differences, and on shared core values such as compassion, instead of differences in their customs.