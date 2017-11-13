Worries over proposed cyber security law allayed

The head honcho of Singapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA), Mr David Koh, has dismissed as a "misunderstanding" concerns that a proposed cyber security Bill will grant the Government sweeping powers.

Such worries surfaced during a public consultation on the Bill, to be tabled for debate in Parliament next year. While still being finalised, it will give the CSA powers to order a probe into a suspected cyber attack, while working with sector regulators. Organisations must then giveany data requested. The Bill could take precedence over bank and privacy rules prohibiting data sharing, and banks and telcos would need to report the attack "within hours".

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Concerns raised at dialogue on proposed cyber security law