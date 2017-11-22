World's rarest blue macaws take centre stage at Jurong Bird Park

SINGAPORE - The Jurong Bird Park's latest guests include the Spix's Macaws - a species in such danger that only some 150 of them remain alive today.

Two of the birds, which are already thought to be extinct in the wild, are on display at the park to raise awareness about the risk of extinction and the efforts being made to save them.

They are being kept company by two other members of the blue macaw family - the Lear's Macaw and Hyacinth Macaw- at the revamped Parrot Paradise exhibit. The parrots are here on a 10-year loan from Brazil.

The revamped Parrot Paradise exhibit was opened by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday (Nov 22), an event that also celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Singapore. Brazil's Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Flavio S. Damico, was a guest of honour at the opening.