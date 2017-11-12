World Diabetes Day: Shining the spotlight on diabetes in women

SINGAPORE - World Diabetes Day was marked here on Sunday (Nov 12) with a focus on women.

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor told the day-long public event: "Women play a key role in taking care of our families and wield a significant influence over the dietary and lifestyle habits of our family members.

"If we lead by example in living a healthy lifestyle, our family members and friends may be inspired to do likewise."

World Diabetes Day, which has the theme this year of Women and Diabetes - Act Today to Change Tomorrow, is an annual event commemorated around the world on Nov 14.

It was organised here by the Diabetic Society of Singapore.

Dr Khor noted that "women have to juggle many different roles - in the workplace, caring for our children and our parents.

"We may believe that it is too difficult to find the time and energy to exercise. However, we can start by making many simple adjustments to our lives."

Dr Khor, who also noted that healthier food need not be more expensive, pointed out that one aspect of disease is unique to women - gestational diabetes.

Almost 20 per cent of pregnant women here are affected by it, leaving them at an increased risk of complications during pregnancy and at delivery.

They also have an increased risk of gestational diabetes in subsequent pregnancies, and developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Furthermore, babies born to mothers with this affliction are at greater risk of developing childhood obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Dr Khor urged women between 18 and 39, particularly those with a history of gestational diabetes, to answer a quick online questionnaire called the Diabetes Risk Assessment (DRA).

If they are found to be at a higher risk, they will be invited for a screening and follow-up consultation with their Community Health Assist Scheme general practitioner. A screening test and first post-screening consultation would cost up to $5.

To encourage more women to go for screening, the Government is exploring the idea of giving them access to Screen for Life subsidies without having to complete the DRA, Dr Khor said.

More than 400,000 Singaporeans live with diabetes with one in three having a lifetime risk of developing it.

Dr Khor said: "It is most worrying that one in three diabetic patients were unaware that they had diabetes, and among those who were aware that they had the disease, one in three had poor management of their condition. Recognising this, Singapore declared a war on diabetes last year.

"Wherever possible, we try to leverage technology to provide people with the information they need to better manage their health. HPB (Health Promotion Board) and KK Women and Children’s Hospital (KKH) have collaborated to develop the Healthy Pregnancy Track on HealthHub Track.

"This is a personal health management mobile application that helps mothers-to-be to better manage their health with personalised and localised information, throughout the course of their pregnancy. Expectant mothers will have easy access to pregnancy advice such as healthy recipes and exercise videos, and receive daily healthy lifestyle tips to guide them through a healthy pregnancy for both mother and child."

Sunday's event featured exhibition booths, free eye tests by the Singapore National Eye Centre, chronic health screening, a series of talks on topics ranging from gestational diabetes to the effects of diabetes on the heart, and a new segment called New Technologies in Diabetes.