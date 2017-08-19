Workshops, music and special beers at Beerfest

Workshops, tribute bands and, of course, beer continued to be the highlights at the second day of Asia's largest beer festival.

The workshop held yesterday by Brooklyn Brewery export coordinator Joe Soriero introduced participants to some of the US company's special beers that had been aged in various kinds of barrels.

Participants also got to taste exclusive beers at the workshop.

While they imbibed, three tribute bands rocked tunes like Bon Jovi's You Give Love A Bad Name at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Festivalgoers will have their last chance to catch Slippery When Wet in their final set tonight. Also playing will be Gunners, a Guns N' Roses tribute band, and Hysteria, who take their cue from Def Leppard.

Visitors to the festival today can look forward to four workshops, including one by local microbrewery The 1925 Brewing Co, which will highlight some of their new products such as beer cocktails.

Workshops are new to this year's festival, now in its ninth year. Registration for today's sessions is closed, but walk-ins are welcome. Each lasts 45 minutes and is free for those with passes for the day.

The festival starts at 3pm today, and ends at 2am. On the final day, Sunday, it runs from 2pm to 10pm.

Good beer, as well as a convivial atmosphere and conversation were all enjoyed by festivalgoers on the second day.

Events manager Matthew Rajendran, 60, was at his third Beerfest. He had come with four friends, his wife and two sons.

He said: "We can't try beers from diverse countries like Spain, Germany, and Vietnam anywhere else. It's a pity we don't have enough time to try them all."

The festival, presented by United Overseas Bank and organised by Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary Sphere Exhibits, offers over 500 varieties of beer and ciders. Information and tickets, which can also be bought at the door, can be found at http://www.beerfestasia.com/

Lim Min Zhang