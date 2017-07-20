Worker hurt in viaduct collapse undergoing surgery after condition deteriorates

SINGAPORE- The condition of one of the workers injured in the collapse of an uncompleted highway viaduct has taken a turn for the worse.

In a statement on Thursday (July 20) evening, a spokesman from Or Kim Peow Contractors (OKP), the main contractor of the work site, said that Chinese national, Mr Gao Liqin, 49, was currently undergoing surgery after his condition worsened earlier in the day.

Mr Gao, who has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since the July 14 incident, is employed by Tongda Construction and Engineering, a sub-contractor on the project to build a viaduct near the Pan-Island Expressway.

The July 14 accident left one worker dead, and Mr Gao and nine others injured were taken to Changi General Hospital(CGH).

Two of Mr Gao's family members arrived in Singapore on Friday (July 14) morning, and OKP, which helped to make the travel arrangements, will continue to take care of their accommodation, transportation and other needs in Singapore.

Another worker, Mr Barek Mohammed, 25, from Bangladesh, has been transferred out of the ICU to the high dependency unit and his condition will be monitored closely, said the spokesman.

Of the injured, four workers have been discharged, while six remain warded in CGH.

OKP will continue to cover the loss of income for all injured workers as they recover.

Mr Or Toh Wat, group managing director of OKP, said the company's top priority was to ensure the welfare of the injured and the family of the worker who died.

He added: ""OKP will also be providing all necessary assistance and support to the six family members of the deceased worker, the late Mr Chen Yinchuan, when they arrive in Singapore."