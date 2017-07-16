Worker dies after falling from building in Sembawang

A 41-year-old worker died after falling from a building under construction in Sembawang on Friday, in the second reported worksite fatality that day.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times yesterday that it was notified of the incident.

"The worker was supervising a group of three to prepare to receive a prefabricated bathroom unit for installation when he fell over the edge of the building to the ground level," said the spokesman.

The worker was employed by Zong Yang, and the main contractor was Qingdao Construction (Singapore).

The MOM and police are investigating the incident.

The police said they were alerted at 1.47pm to a case of unnatural death at 513 Canberra Drive.

A man was found lying motionless on the ground and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Earlier on Friday, a worker died and 10 others were injured when an uncompleted structure linking the Tampines Expressway to the Pan-Island Expressway collapsed.

There were 22 serious injuries in the construction sector in the first quarter of this year. Last year, there was a total of 153.

There was one workplace death in the first three months of this year.

The MOM had said previously that workplace safety and health consultants would increase the number of worksite visits to focus on the safety of those working at heights.

Lydia Lam