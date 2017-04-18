Woodleigh MRT station closed after 'suspicious substance' found; SCDF's HazMat team at the scene

Woodleigh MRT station on the North-East Line has been closed temporarily on Tuesday (April 18) afternoon due to a security incident.
Woodleigh MRT station on the North-East Line has been closed temporarily on Tuesday (April 18) afternoon due to a security incident.ST PHOTO: LYDIA LAM
Hazardous Material (HazMat) vehicles outside Woodleigh MRT Station.
Hazardous Material (HazMat) vehicles outside Woodleigh MRT Station.ST PHOTO: SEOW BEI YI
A police cordon is seen outside Woodleigh station, after a suspicious substance was found at the station, on April 18, 2017.
A police cordon is seen outside Woodleigh station, after a suspicious substance was found at the station, on April 18, 2017.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
SINGAPORE - Woodleigh MRT station on the North-East Line has been closed temporarily on Tuesday (April 18) afternoon due to a security incident, said the line's operator SBS Transit.

According to Facebook updates on the Singapore Police Force's Facebook page, a suspicious substance was found at the station.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force's hazardous materials (HazMat) team are also at the scene, police said in a later update. 

When The Straits Times reached the scene at around 2.15pm, a HazMat Control Vehicle was seen parked outside the station.

Police have advised members of the public not to speculate on the incident. 

SBS Transit said that free bus rides between Serangoon and Potong Pasir have been made available. 

Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin, speaking to reporters at the scene, said a walkway outside the station has been closed off due to the incident. 

As it is raining, Mr Sitoh added that grassroots volunteers will arrive in a few hours to shelter commuters who arrive at the station's bus stop.

Sitoh Yih Pin speaking on the closure of Woodleigh Station

The closure follows a similar incident on April 2, when Hougang station was briefly shut down due to security concerns over an unattended bag.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for an offence of public nuisance.

