Woodlands to become 'Star Destination of North'

A raft of changes - including new residential, commercial and business developments - is set to be rolled out across Woodlands within the next five to 10 years.

The Housing Board plans to transform the 1,198ha town into the "Star Destination of the North", with the addition of approximately 10,000 new residential units. One of the projects is a new public housing development in Woodlands North Coast.

At the launch of the HDB's exhibition in Woodlands Central on the renewal plans yesterday, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said: "We have called this 'Housing in the Woods' because if you look at the site, it has hilly terrain and it has abundant greenery, so we will make use of this natural landscape to create homes with lush greenery and with good views of Admiralty Park and the Strait of Johor."

The authorities plan to expand and enhance the existing Woodlands Regional Centre and this will include the development of the 70ha Woodlands North Coast.

A business park is also slated to be the first such cluster in the northern region. It is envisioned as a new hub especially for businesses with Malaysian and Asean links, said Mr Wong.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority previously said Woodlands Regional Centre will have the potential to provide up to 100,000 jobs.

The efforts fall under the HDB's Remaking Our Heartland scheme.

Woodlands will also get a transport boost with new MRT stations and the North-South Expressway.

Analysts said property prices will likely gradually appreciate in the area, and such infrastructural improvements must come with the right mix of businesses for longevity.

Melody Zaccheus

