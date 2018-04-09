Women unite in record Thiruvathira dance attempt

Nearly 400 women of all ethnicities took centre stage at Woodlands Stadium last night to perform the Malayalee folk dance known as the Thiruvathira. The all-female dance, which originates from Kerala in India, is traditionally performed in groups of eight to 10 on the day of Thiruvathira in the Malayalee month of Dhanu. Yesterday's performance involved 389 women and was organised by the Singapore Malayalee Association in a bid to set a record for the largest Thiruvathira dance. Numbering around 40,000 here, Malayalees are the second biggest sub-group in Singapore's Indian community, after the Tamils.