Woman with $400k debt pens autobiography about how she turned her life around

SINGAPORE - Almost 15 years ago, businesswoman Pamela Lim, now 44, turned to prostitution to make ends meet.

Mired in more than half a million dollars of debt - accumulated from excessive credit card spending, a failed business and a get-rich scheme gone wrong - and kicked out by her family, she chatted up men on the now-defunct Internet Relay Chat, and had sex with them for $200.

One of her 30 clients, Mr Eric Lim, now 54 and an operations manager at an IT company, was different.

"He would buy me food, pay for my medical expenses, check me into a hotel when I needed space," she told The Straits Times. "He was very nice."

The two eventually fell in love, and married in 2003. Today, they have three sons, aged 11, 10 and three.

But it was not an easy road.

She still has about $400,000 in debts to clear, and almost came close to killing herself when post-natal depression after the birth of her third son overwhelmed her.

Her ups and downs have been documented in an autobiography, Love Heals: How I Turned My Life Around, which she self-published in 2016.

Her story of love and healing, recently posted on a blog called Happiness Notebook, has been widely shared.

Mrs Lim, who runs her own digital marketing agency, wrote her life story after receiving "several visions" that she should share her journey with more people, and perhaps encourage them.

She also hopes that proceeds from the book sales will help eradicate her debts.

"There's no point regretting my decisions. Everybody makes mistakes, but having made that mistake, it's about how you can stand up and move on," said the born-again Christian.