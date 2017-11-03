Woman whose phone was stolen at LiHo gets her phone back, suspect assisting police probe

SINGAPORE - The woman whose phone was stolen at a LiHo drink outlet in Bugis Junction has recovered her phone with the help of the police, after she turned to social media for help.

Digital marketing consultant Denise Neo had mistakenly left her phone on the counter on Sunday (Oct 29) evening, and returned minutes later to find it gone.

A check of the outlet's closed-circuit television footage showed the woman in the queue behind her appearing to pick up the phone. When the woman left, the phone was no longer on the counter.

The video that Ms Neo released online went viral, with The Straits Times' Facebook post drawing more than 240,000 views.

Ms Neo told ST on Friday that she received her phone on Thursday night. However, it had been wiped clean of all its data.

Her phone had been taken along with three debit cards and her IC, along with other cards.

She did not recover these, and said she was told by the police officer that the suspect had thrown the cards away.

Ms Neo said she had been contacted by two people who said they knew the woman in the video. One of them gave her the woman's Facebook profile. Ms Neo then handed the information over to the police.

The police confirmed with The Straits Times on Friday that a report was lodged, and the suspect - a 44-year-old woman - is currently assisting in police investigations.

"I'm just relieved that at least she didn't get away with such an act," said Ms Neo. "It affected my sleep and work though. I couldn't focus fully for the last three days."

Ms Neo said she was thankful to the people who helped her.

"Most of the people who helped out are really nice people," she said. "I believe that the good will be rewarded with good."