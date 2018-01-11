Woman suffers head injuries in trailer accident near Kranji MRT station

SINGAPORE - A 55-year-old British woman suffered head injuries after she was hit by a trailer near Kranji MRT station on Thursday morning (Jan 11).

The police said it was alerted to the accident involving a trailer and pedestrian at the junction of Woodlands Road and Turf Club Avenue at about 11.50am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that woman, who had head injuries, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which was on standby to receive her.

She was conscious when taken to the hospital, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the trailer was making a right turn into Turf Club Avenue when it hit the woman, who was crossing the road with her husband at the time. It is believed that she is tourist.

A photo of the scene uploaded to citizen journalism website Stomp showed a person trying to help the woman, who was lying on the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.