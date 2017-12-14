Woman hurt after her car crashes into drain

A woman was taken to hospital after her vehicle landed in a drain in Bukit Timah yesterday morning.

A photo contributed to citizen journalism site Stomp shows a white car in a drain next to a Nissan showroom. The area was cordoned off with tape.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident in Bukit Timah Road at 10.59am. "The driver, a 67-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to National University Hospital," the police said.

ST understands that she lost control of the vehicle and mounted the kerb, hitting the guard railing before crashing into the drain.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at 11am and took the woman to hospital in an ambulance. The hospital was informed to be on standby to receive her. Police investigations are ongoing.