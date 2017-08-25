Woman hit by car while crossing road in Jurong West dies in hospital, driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A woman who was hit by a car while crossing a road in Jurong West on Friday (Aug 25) morning died in hospital.

The accident occurred along Jurong West Street 42, towards Jurong West Street 52, and the police were alerted at 8.12am.

Ms Serene Ng, 41, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident, where she died.

The 27-year-old male driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said.

Ms Ng is believed to have been crossing the road to Block 401 when she was hit. There are no traffic crossings at that site.

The nearest zebra crossing is about 100m away, while a new traffic junction is being built, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday.

Her sister-in-law, who gave her name as Ms Fu, told Shin Min that Ms Ng was returning home after doing volunteer work on her day off.

Ms Ng was a civil servant who was unmarried and lived with her family, she said.

Ms Fu, 29, said: "I walked past the accident site around 9am, I heard there was a car accident but didn't know it was my sister-in-law."

She said she saw a gold-coloured car parked by the road, with its front badly damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.