Woman hit by car dies in hospital; driver arrested

A 27-year-old male driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act after a fatal accident in Jurong West Street 42 yesterday morning.

The victim, Ms Serene Ng, 41, is believed to have been crossing the road and heading towards Block 401 when she was hit. There are no pedestrian crossings at the site. The nearest zebra crossing is about 100m away, while a new traffic junction is being built nearby, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

The car was headed towards Jurong West Street 52 when the accident happened.

Police were alerted to the accident at about 8.10am. Ms Ng was taken to hospital but died later.

The victim's sister-in-law, who gave her name as Ms Fu, told Shin Min that Ms Ng was returning home after doing volunteer work on her day off. Ms Ng was a civil servant who was single and lived with her family, said Ms Fu.

"I walked past the accident site around 9am. I heard there was a car accident but didn't know it was my sister-in-law," said Ms Fu, 29, adding that she saw a gold-coloured car parked by the roadside, with its front badly damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Lydia Lam