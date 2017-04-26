Woman found dead in Circuit Road flat

A worker checking on the gas meter outside the Circuit Road unit, where a woman in her 90s was found dead, on Monday evening. A blast possibly caused by a gas stove in the unit was reportedly heard.
A worker checking on the gas meter outside the Circuit Road unit, where a woman in her 90s was found dead, on Monday evening. A blast possibly caused by a gas stove in the unit was reportedly heard.PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
Published
1 hour ago
mklee@sph.com.sg

A woman in her 90s was found dead in her ninth-storey flat in Circuit Road on Monday evening, and questions remain over the cause of her death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident at Block 87, Circuit Road, at about 7.05pm and dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino and an ambulance to the scene.

"Although there was no fire in the unit when the SCDF arrived, burn marks were observed in the kitchen area," an SCDF spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday. He said an elderly woman was found dead inside the unit.

According to a report in The New Paper, an explosion that could have been caused by a gas stove in the unit was heard.

A distant relative of the victim, who declined to be named, posted a Facebook tribute to her yesterday morning.

Police have classified the case as one of unnatural death. It is understood that no foul play was involved. Investigations are ongoing, said a police spokesman.

Lee Min Kok

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2017, with the headline 'Woman found dead in Circuit Road flat'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping