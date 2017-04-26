Woman found dead in Circuit Road flat

A woman in her 90s was found dead in her ninth-storey flat in Circuit Road on Monday evening, and questions remain over the cause of her death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident at Block 87, Circuit Road, at about 7.05pm and dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino and an ambulance to the scene.

"Although there was no fire in the unit when the SCDF arrived, burn marks were observed in the kitchen area," an SCDF spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday. He said an elderly woman was found dead inside the unit.

According to a report in The New Paper, an explosion that could have been caused by a gas stove in the unit was heard.

A distant relative of the victim, who declined to be named, posted a Facebook tribute to her yesterday morning.

Police have classified the case as one of unnatural death. It is understood that no foul play was involved. Investigations are ongoing, said a police spokesman.

Lee Min Kok