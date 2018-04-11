Woman fined $2,000 for abandoning cats at void deck

SINGAPORE - A woman who abandoned five cats at a void deck last March was fined $2,000 on Wednesday (April 11) for pet abandonment.

Suriati binte Misran, 53, instructed her son to leave the cats at the void deck of Riverdale Crescent.

CCTV footage from the lift showed a boy carrying a cage containing the cats. He was later identified as Suriati's son.

All the cats have since been rehomed by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority said that it investigates all feedback on pet abandonment and will take enforcement action where necessary.

Suriati could have been fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to 12 months for pet abandonment.