Woman dies after being hit by bus in Sengkang

A 38-year-old woman who was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after she was hit by a bus in Sengkang on Friday afternoon has died.

She leaves behind a husband and two sons - aged one and three.

Ms Huang Luyang is believed to have been crossing the road at the time of the accident, although it is unclear if she was using a pedestrian crossing.

The cashier was on her way to work when the accident occurred, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

The accident occurred at the junction of Anchorvale Road and Sengkang East Way - near the Sengkang Sports and Recreation Centre - at around 2.40pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

Photos circulated in online chat groups showed the SBS Transit bus parked along the side of the road. Several people, including SCDF personnel, were seen crowding around the back of the bus.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said the bus operator was very sorry and very sad that the accident had occurred.

"Our top priority is to assist the family as best as we can in this very difficult time. We are meanwhile assisting the police with their investigations," she added.

Police investigations are ongoing.