Woman cyclist killed in crash

A woman was killed after a private bus hit her bicycle and several other vehicles in Pioneer Road North yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 6.03pm.

The woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, said the police.

The bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act. The SCDF said a man in his 60s was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The bus reportedly entered a slip road, swerved right, then hit the cyclist before crashing into the cars.

Footage from an in-car camera showed the bus mowing down a tree, cutting across a three-lane road and ramming a fence on the divider.

A stretch of Pioneer Road North, from Jurong West Avenue 5 to the exit to the Pan-Island Expressway, was still closed at press time.

Chew Hui Min