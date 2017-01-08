Wireless cameras more popular now

Sales of wireless surveillance cameras have gone up in recent years, said retailers here.

Online retailer Lazada Singapore has seen a 10 per cent month-on-month growth in the sales of such cameras bought for home use last year, said its chief executive Alexis Lanternier - up from the 5 per cent month-on-month growth it saw in 2015.

Ms Loo Pei Fen, chief marketing officer of Challenger Technologies, said its sales of IP (Internet Protocol) cameras - a type of digital video camera - have "been healthy and growing for the past two years". From November to December last year, it saw a 20 per cent rise in numbers sold, with the most popular type costing between $99 and $199.

She said: "IP cameras are getting popular as they are easy to install and have become more affordable. Footage is also easily accessible via mobile phone apps."

Retailers also get regular inquiries from HDB residents. Sales manager Marvin Zhang of Huntaway Security said it receives two to three inquiries each week about installing closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) at HDB corridors.

But wireless cameras are now more popular compared to CCTVs, which require a contractor to install. While HDB buyers made up some 20 per cent of his customers about four years ago, they are now just 3 per cent, he said.

Seow Bei Yi