Winning pictures of a greener future

Two Singaporean children were recently awarded prizes in an environment painting contest, which received some 13,700 entries from more than 40 countries. The duo won prizes earlier this month at the Seventh Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children, held by Japanese chemicals and cosmetics company Kao Corporation.

Six-year-old Gayle Pow Kai Xin was one of eight winners of the "eco together" Kao Prize. She is the first Singaporean to win this prize. Amelyn Ng Hwee Ern, 12, was one of 24 children awarded the Eco Friend Prize.   


Amelyn's painting (above).  PHOTOS: KAO CORPORATION

Kao Corporation's annual contestis open to children around the world aged between six and 15. The winning paintings were exhibited at EcoPro 2016 - an annual Japanese exhibition on the environment and energy - at the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre in Tokyo between Dec 8 and 10.

