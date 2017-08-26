Winners of Miss Singapore pageant crowned

From left: Ms Grand Singapore Crystal Lim, Ms Singapore Chinatown Christina Cai, Ms Singapore Tourism Queen Tricia Koh and Ms Singapore Global Beauty Queen Amanda Li were the winners at the grand finals of the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant 2017 last
From left: Ms Grand Singapore Crystal Lim, Ms Singapore Chinatown Christina Cai, Ms Singapore Tourism Queen Tricia Koh and Ms Singapore Global Beauty Queen Amanda Li were the winners at the grand finals of the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant 2017 last night. They will go on to represent Singapore internationally under each title.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
1 hour ago
onghyd@sph.com.sg

The winners of the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant 2017 were selected from 18 finalists at the grand finals last night as the event shrugged off some earlier controversy.

Last month, an unofficial photo of the finalists brought out the ugly side of some netizens. They commented that the finalists were "not pretty enough" and even questioned if they looked "Singaporean". Six of the finalists are permanent residents, with three originally from China and three from Malaysia. The pageant is open to Singaporeans and Singapore PRs.

Some of the finalists said they had been unfairly targeted and defended their participation, and the event carried on as scheduled at Concorde Hotel to celebrate four winners last night, three of them students.

Miss Grand Singapore went to Ms Crystal Lim, 22. Ms Amanda Li, 19, won Miss Singapore Global Beauty Queen, while 18-year-old Christina Cai was picked Miss Singapore Chinatown. Financial consultant Tricia Koh, 25, won Miss Singapore Tourism Queen.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The four winners will go on to represent Singapore internationally under each title. There were supposed to be 19 finalists last night, but one did not turn up due to medical reasons.

Daniel Ong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2017, with the headline 'Winners of Miss Singapore pageant crowned'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia