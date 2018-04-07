Win tickets to I Feel Pretty

Get ready for a good laugh because popular comedienne Amy Schumer is back with a new movie called I Feel Pretty.

Schumer stars as the average-looking New Yorker Renee Bennett. After waking up from a spin class accident, Bennett undergoes a transformation - in her head. She sees herself as gorgeous and competent, even though nothing has changed physically. This new-found confidence lands her a boyfriend, respect from her boss (Michelle Williams) and a new life of parties.

The comedy also stars models Naomi Campbell, Lauren Hutton and Emily Ratajkowski.

Subscribers of The Straits Times can take part in a contest to win movie tickets to a preview screening of I Feel Pretty on April 18 at 7pm. The first 250 subscribers with the correct answer will each get a pair of tickets to this movie at Shaw Lido. Closing date is April 11.

Join the giveaway

• Download SPH Rewards app.

• Look out for this giveaway in the "Rewards" section.

• Save the deal to your e-wallet.

• Press the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and answer the question: "Name the main lead in upcoming comedy I Feel Pretty."

• Include your name, mobile number and address.