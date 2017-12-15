Win chance to sleep under the fishes with Resorts World Sentosa, as part of ST news with benefits

SINGAPORE - Some lucky readers of The Straits Times can soon get to camp out for the night with manta rays, leopard sharks and other fish.

A total of 15 families, made up of four people per family, will get the chance to spend a night at the SEA Aquarium in Sentosa under the ST news with benefits contest.

Winners will also get to feed manta rays, attend talks on ocean conservation and be treated to a farewell breakfast in a package worth $558.

The opportunity, named Ocean Dreams, is organised to mark the Christmas spirit. The SEA Aquarium hosts 40,000 marine animals, representing 120 species.

"Resorts World Sentosa has specially put together our first edition of Ocean Dreams, which is part of the annual Merry Fishmas celebrations in SEA Aquarium," it said.

ST news with benefits comes under the SPH rewards programme. The programme recently offered tickets to The Last Jedi movie to 50 lucky readers.

To win an overnight stay at the SEA aquarium, keep an eye out for competition details in Saturday's (Dec 16) edition of The Straits Times.