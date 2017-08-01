Win!

New Moon Inner Radiance Collagen Drink.
New Moon Inner Radiance Collagen Drink.
Published
58 min ago

A box of New Moon Inner Radiance Collagen Drink worth $79. There are eight boxes to be won.

Simply answer this question: New Moon Inner Radiance Collagen Drink is a made-in-Japan formulation that has a high 13,000mg dose of collagen as well as active whitening, brightening and anti-ageing properties.

It comes in a delicious tropical fruit flavour and does not have a fishy smell. True or false?

E-mail your reply with your full name, the last four digits of your identity card number, address and contact number to sthealth@ sph.com.sg by noon on Thursday.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Specify "New Moon Collagen Drink" as the subject.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2017, with the headline 'Win!'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice