Win one of five F&N Healthier Choice hampers worth $50 each.
Simply answer this question: Oishi Kabusecha comes in two variants: Low Sugar and No Sugar.
True or false?
E-mail your reply with your full name, the last four digits of your identity card number, address and contact number by noon on Thursday to sthealth@sph.com.sg
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Specify "F&N Healthier Choice Hamper" as the subject.
Winners
Here are the results of last week's F&N Healthier Choice Hamper contest:
1. Thomas Tung
2. Quek Khiok Soon
3. Lim Poh Leng
4. Toh Kian Choon
5. Foong Kar Leong