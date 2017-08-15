Win one of five F&N Healthier Choice hampers, worth $50 each.

Simply answer this question: F&N has a wide range of great- tasting Healthier Choice products that meet consumers' changing lifestyle needs. It is the platinum sponsor of the Health Promotion Board's Eat Drink Shop Healthy 2017 campaign.

True or false?

E-mail your reply with your full name, the last four digits of your identity card number, address and contact number by noon on Thursday to sthealth@sph.com.sg

Specify "F&N Healthier Choice Contest" as the subject.