Win!

One of the items in the hamper. PHOTO: F&N FOODS PTE LTD
Published
43 min ago

Win one of five F&N Healthier Choice hampers, worth $50 each.

Simply answer this question: F&N has a wide range of great- tasting Healthier Choice products that meet consumers' changing lifestyle needs. It is the platinum sponsor of the Health Promotion Board's Eat Drink Shop Healthy 2017 campaign.

True or false?

E-mail your reply with your full name, the last four digits of your identity card number, address and contact number by noon on Thursday to sthealth@sph.com.sg

Specify "F&N Healthier Choice Contest" as the subject.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2017, with the headline 'Win!'. Print Edition | Subscribe


