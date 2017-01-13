Widow of Singapore's first President, Puan Noor Aishah, visits mosque named after him

SINGAPORE - Puan Noor Aishah, widow of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, paid a visit to the almost-completed mosque named after her husband on Friday (Jan 13).

The Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands will be ready and opened in the first half of this year (2017).

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mufti Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, Singapore's top Islamic leader, posted two photographs of himself with a smiling Puan Noor Aishah.

Recounting the visit in the post, the Mufti said she touredthe new mosque building. It is being given the finishing touches before the opening.

The mosque cost $18 million to build and will be big enough for 4,500 worshippers.

It draws inspiration from Mr Yusof's official and private residences, and will make use of eaves, a verandah and balustrades that are distinctive of a tropical Malay house. In line with the values of multiculturalism and inclusiveness that Mr Yusof stood for, the mosque will also have many facilities to cater to the needs of the elderly, as well as more spaces for families to pray. Other features include a multi-purpose hall, a sizeable auditorium, and a roof terrace.

Mr Yusof, who died in office at age 60, was Singapore's head of state from 1959 to 1970.

The mosque named after him is the 26th to be built under the Mosque Building and Mendaki Fund programme.

In his post, Dr Fatris also wished Puan Noor Aishah happiness and continued good health.