Why scholarship winner decided to be a cop

The Singapore Police Force Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships given out by the Public Service Commission, was this year awarded to Inspector Gabriel Tan Jin Hsi.

Inspector Tan, 19, was from Nanyang Primary and completed the Integrated Programme at Hwa Chong Institution.

The straight-As student, whose father is a remisier and whose mother works in human resource, was in his school's student council. He also participated in judo and debate.

His love for debate inspired his passion for law, he said, "but an experience I had during a police force attachment in my last year at Hwa Chong sealed the deal for me".

"It was my first time in Geylang, we were in an armoured vehicle, close to the scene of an arrest - a man was displaying unruly behaviour and participating in illegal gambling.

"It made me realise how important it was to be grounded in the Singapore reality; to be able to protect my loved ones in a tangible and physical way.

"I enjoy the adrenaline-inducing work and the excitement of being at the front line."

Insp Tan's mother Pearly Chuang, 47, who has three other sons, said: "As a child, Gabriel did not like to read, but whenever we went to the library, he would head straight for the detective stories... He's always been interested in solving crime."

Cheow Sue-Ann