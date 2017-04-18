Why It Matters (Ep 7): Disappearing Jobs

Can artificial intelligence surpass humans?

In the seventh episode of Why It Matters, Disappearing Jobs looks at the evolving role of technology in our lives, and how it is changing the workplace.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly prevalent in the workplace. Robots can help companies tackle manpower shortage in the labour-intensive service industry. However, jobs in other industries are threatened as technology advances.

Artificial intelligence is adept at self-learning and re-designing itself, and could potentially surpass humans. Will artificial intelligence be our friend or foe?

About Why It Matters:

Why It Matters（关我什么事） is one of 10 SPH-produced short form digital video series as part of a pilot Public Service Broadcast initiative. This 8-part animation series focuses on the sights and sounds that are gradually disappearing from this world, including languages, cultures, flora and fauna.

This series is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app.