Why It Matters

A recently formed payments council has created a task force to develop a common QR code for Singapore that could be used for e-payments islandwide. Assistant business editor Yasmine Yahya said developing a standardised e-payment system ensures customers will not need different e-payment apps just to go shopping. http://str.sg/4H84

Sport correspondent Jonathan Wong said the number of different sports - 16 - which delivered gold for Team Singapore at the SEA Games shows diversity and is cause for optimism. The record-setting feats also raise expectations for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. http://str.sg/4HPm

The new draft masterplan for Jurong Lake District could have knock-on effects on the rest of Singapore. Correspondent Rachel Au-Yong said the ambitious plans will turn Jurong into a test bed for policies that, if successful, could be rolled out in the rest of the country. http://str.sg/4Hfr

The Singapore Tourism Board and Economic Development Board launched the new slogan, Passion Made Possible. Assistant Life editor Jessica Lim said the campaign is a sound one, showcasing the nation's cultural diversity and rich food heritage, rather than following the unsustainable route taken in recent years of introducing new attractions. http://str.sg/4Hco

The recent initiatives to improve the pre-school sector are the most significant to date, said reporter Priscilla Goy. The expansion of pre-schools run by or supported by the Government means that two-thirds of pre-schoolers will have affordable, good quality education. This will especially benefit children from low-income families. http://str.sg/4Hwg