Why It Matters

The success of Asean benefits Singapore in several ways which Professor Tommy Koh points out in his book, 50 Years Of Asean And Singapore. Correspondent Charissa Yong noted that as Singapore will chair Asean next year, it can strengthen efforts to win over ordinary citizens to ensure the group's continued success. http://str.sg/4rVq

The 40-year-old parking coupon is being phased out with the availability of the Parking.sg app. Senior tech correspondent Irene Tham said that a compelling reason such as the convenience of the Parking.sg app is needed to push Singaporeans into going cashless. http://str.sg/4rap

Singaporean students score well for mathematics, science and reading, and also for test anxiety, according to a recent study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie said that teachers and parents have to find ways to motivate students to learn and achieve without generating an excessive fear of failing. http://str.sg/4rBr

The recent case of a cooperative being defrauded of $5.1 million in members' funds underscores the need for co-ops to have a strong internal system of checks. Reporter Danson Cheong said there is thus urgency in hastening the updating of the Co-operative Societies Act to prevent a repeat of this incident. http://str.sg/4rsE

Quality valuations are crucial in safeguarding investor interest in real estate investment trusts and business trusts. Business reporter Jacqueline Woo said this is why the move by the Singapore Exchange and the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers to review practices and reporting by valuers is a right step. http://str.sg/4rAq