Why It Matters

Every day on Page 2 of The Straits Times, reporters write about why certain news reports matter to readers. This is a weekly round-up of the columns.

The opening of the Island Defence Training Institute highlights the Singapore Armed Forces' recognition of its growing role in countering terror and security threats. Reporter Lim Min Zhang said the institute shows how the SAF is augmenting its capabilities, and helps train soldiers for non-conventional threats. http://str.sg/4zEg

Tuition centres are drumming up business outside schools by handing out fliers and freebies. Education reporter Calvin Yang said this is not surprising as shadow education helps some centres rake in six-figure sums. The education arms race can be stopped only when more parents recognise it is not all about grades. http://str.sg/4z72

More than 4,600 fans showed up for S-League football club Tampines Rovers' return to Our Tampines Hub. Correspondent Wang Meng Meng said credit is due to the Stags for their outreach efforts. The regional sports centre's extra facilities are an added lure for fans. This is a chance for the S-League to attract fans back to the sport. http://str.sg/4zma

The fall in private home prices was the smallest one in 15 straight quarters, giving punters hope that the property market is finally breaking out of the doldrums. Reporter Lee Xin En said the boom in transactions and likely price recovery validate the Government's policy in not rolling back cooling measures. http://str.sg/4zMj

A study by the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict said women now reach out to militants out of interest in their cause. Indonesia bureau chief Francis Chan said that as the pool of women vulnerable to recruitment by Islamic extremists will rise, there must be a sea change in hiring and training methods to protect them from radicalisation. http://str.sg/4zpo