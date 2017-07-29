Why It Matters

Every day on Page 2 of The Straits Times, reporters write about why certain news reports matter to readers. This is a weekly round-up of the columns.

Community job-matching services by Workforce Singapore, North East Community Development Council and Our Tampines Hub are welcome, especially with fewer job openings to go around. Manpower correspondent Joanna Seow said such programmes, which match people with jobs in their neighbourhoods, can benefit PMETs who want to better balance family commitments with work. http://str.sg/4zkM

The changes to the Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act proposed by the Ministry of Law will give vulnerable victims of sexual and child abuse more confidence in reporting crimes and seeing them through the investigative and court processes. Reporter Ng Huiwen said such systemic efforts need to be bolstered by greater public education and awareness as well. http://str.sg/4DVi

The 10th Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council met recently to take stock of the progress made on the nation's research and technology budget. Technology reporter Lester Hio said while it takes time before practical applications can be put to real-world tests, the promise of new jobs, better health and more opportunities is something to look forward to. http://str.sg/4DRG

The lunch break will be back at the Singapore Exchange from Nov 13. Business correspondent Grace Leong said this is a welcome move which will give dealers time to recharge and allow market players a chance to announce price-sensitive information while trading is on hold. But she said reinstating the lunch break is not likely to boost stock dealing in a big way. http://str.sg/4D6v

Transport reporter Zhaki Abdullah noted that the taxi industry has been struggling to meet the stiff competition from private-hire car operators Uber and Grab. He added that technological disruption has helped to make clear what commuters want and are willing to pay for. And taxi companies have to innovate to cater to demand. http://str.sg/4Dnf