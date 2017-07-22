Why It Matters

KidStart, which aims to level the playing field for disadvantaged children, will be made permanent. Reporter Priscilla Goy said proactive aid is a balancing act as early intervention is necessary to break the poverty cycle, but it also runs the risk of making some over-reliant on government help. http://str.sg/4Dxb

An Institute of Policy Studies poll of 1,500 Singaporean and permanent resident parents found that a majority felt most primary schools here provide high-quality education. Education reporter Amelia Teng said the notion that every school might be a good school in its own way is slowly sinking in with parents. http://str.sg/4DSe

The non-payment of maintenance by former husbands is a persistent problem that causes many women with children financial hardship. Senior writer Theresa Tan said the moves to beef up the Maintenance Record Officer scheme will hopefully result in fewer people defaulting as they know they will be taken to task by the courts. http://str.sg/4DUw

A software update to the new signalling system on the North-South Line hopes to resolve the delays plaguing the 30-year-old MRT line. Transport reporter Zhaki Abdullah noted that it may take a few years yet for commuters to enjoy the full extent of improved services as other upgrading projects are still in the works. http://str.sg/4RtP

An Indonesian presidential decree allowing the government to disband any group or criminalise its members for threatening national unity has drawn criticism. Indonesia bureau chief Francis Chan said the negative reaction was a surprise as the law was mooted to contain the rise of hardline Islamic groups calling for syariah law. http://str.sg/4RjC

Every day on Page 2 of The Straits Times, reporters write about why certain news reports matter to readers. This is a weekly round-up of the columns.