Why It Matters

Going digital has paid off for three local banks which reported positive first-quarter results. Business reporter Rachael Boon noted that the digital transformation of platforms and processes translates to a better customer experience, which boosts the wealth management business. http://str.sg/46xa

Lifelong learning was a buzzword that popped up many times in polytechnic graduation ceremonies recently. Education reporter Calvin Yang noted that technological advancements are changing the nature of the economy and the jobs created, which means workers have to be prepared to acquire new skills for new job roles. http://str.sg/46qw

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has implemented a new tiered-response framework that differentiates 995 calls based on the severity of patients' medical conditions. Reporter Tan Tam Mei said the change will allow the SCDF to give critical cases top priority but the public must also exercise discernment and not dial 995 for non-emergency cases. http://str.sg/46wc

The guidance released by the Agency for Care Effectiveness (Ace) is an important move to keep doctors apprised of the most effective drugs on the market. Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik said the team's work in studying medications and their value will become a valuable resource which will benefit patients. http://str.sg/46ka

Only about two-fifths of children who need care live with foster families. Reporter Annabeth Leow said it has been a challenge to find new foster families but the Government is on a drive to recruit foster parents. http://str.sg/46Ag